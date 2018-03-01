Shooter Turns Himself In

A man has turned himself in related to a February shooting. Christopher Bennet had been wanted for a shooting in Charleston February 21 outside of the Vandalia Apartments. A man who was shot in the back told police that he and three women had gone to the Vandalia Apartments to buy drugs, and police said the man was shot when Bennett tried to rob one of the women at gunpoint. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Bennett was arraigned on charges of 1st degree robbery and malicious wounding on Wednesday.