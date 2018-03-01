Women’s History Month Kicks Off Today

Women’s History Month in West Virginia begins today, and some state officials are hosting an event at the Capitol to commemorate it. The West Virginia Women’s Commission and the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host the celebration at 10 a.m. in the Governor’s Reception Room. Women’s Commission Interim Executive Director Julie Palas said some of the issues the commission has identified to work on in the coming year include pay equality, career and educational opportunities, safety, access to health care and greater representation in the number of women in elected positions and on boards and commissions. Office of Minority Affairs Executive Director William White said the event offers a chance to honor women who have helped improve the lives of West Virginians.