Several Face Charges for Credit Card Theft

Seven people are behind bars accused of trying to purchase hundreds of dollars’ worth of items with fake credit cards. South Charleston police got a tip from Kohls Loss Prevention officers that several men had opened credit accounts using stolen identities, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Eyewitness News says police got a description of the two vehicles and followed them to a Holiday Inn in South Charleston where they tried to rent two rooms with stolen information, but their card was declined. There are reports the same group was arrested in Virginia last week, but made bond. All seven are being charged with conspiracy to steal identity and are being held on $25,000 bond in Charleston.