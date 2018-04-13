Second Person Arrested in Animal Cruelty Case

Charleston police said a second person wanted in an animal cruelty case investigation has turned herself in to police. 21-year old Sydney Delaney turned herself in to Charleston police Wednesday night after being wanted on a charge of accessory after the fact, after a dog that was found hanging from a tree last week on Charleston’s West Side. Delaney’s boyfriend, 23-year old John Davante “Tay” Copening Jr. turned himself in to Charleston police too, and faces an animal cruelty charge in the female pit bull’s death.