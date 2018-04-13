Underage Alcohol Sting Nets Several Citations
Charleston police are cracking down on alcohol sales to those underage, and compliance checks around the city turned up several violations. Salesclerks and bartenders at half of the evaluated stores and bars sold alcohol to an underage person. WCHS TV reports the the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration and Charleston Police Department conducted the compliance checks on 26 establishments and thirteen sold to someone underage. Citations were issued to all of the clerks and bartenders.