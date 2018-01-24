Schools Install Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Kanawha County schools installed more than 500 carbon monoxide alarms this week in every school building. It’s a precaution after students and staff at Montrose Elementary in South Charleston were exposed to carbon monoxide after a leak in the school’s cafeteria. No one was injured and that area of the school was closed. Carbon monoxide detectors are not required in West Virginia schools, but Kanawha County school officials said they took the step to make sure students and staff are protected.