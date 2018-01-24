Lawmakers Advance a Bill That Would Allow Lawsuits in Any County
West Virginia’s House has voted unanimously to allow filing lawsuits against state agencies and officials in any county in addition to Kanawha, which is where suits currently must be filed because the capital city is here. It would authorize circuit court claims against the state government in any county where the plaintiff lives or the alleged wrong occurred. Judiciary Committee Chairman John Shott said it reflects technology advances like video depositions and remote hearings.