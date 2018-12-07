Salvation Army Struggles To Meet Red Kettle Goal

The Charleston Salvation Army could use a boost in its annual Red Kettle campaign. They’re struggling to meet the goal of $225,000 with donations down so far this season. The Red Kettle Campaign is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army, and there are forty-two kettle sites across the seven-county area. Donations help feed 4,500 people in Kanawha, Putnam, Clay, Roane, Boone, Logan, and Mingo counties. In addition to the red kettles, you can also make a donation online.