ELLA LANGLEY in Pikeville

97.5 WQBE and A to Z OUTLET (A To Z Outlet has moved to a brand-new location at 34 Putnam Village Drive, right off the Teays Valley Exit) don’t think you need to wait for September to see Ella Langley. NOPE! WQBE and A to Z are sending a lucky couple to Pikeville to see her on July 23rd. All you have to do is listen for chances to call in and qualify for this getaway! TIckets to the Sold Out Show – Hotel – and spending money. Listen to qualify beginning Monday on 97.5 WQBE

Attention bargain hunters! A To Z Outlet has moved to our brand-new location at 34 Putnam Village Drive, right off the Teays Valley Exit! We’ve got more parking, more space, and more unbelievable deals than ever before! Save big on furniture, mattresses, appliances, tools, home goods, toys, seasonal items, and thousands of closeout bargains arriving every week! Why pay retail when you can shop A To Z Outlet and save hundreds? Stop by today and see why everyone is talking about the new A To Z Outlet at 34 Putnam Village Drive in Hurricane!

A To Z Outlet — Bigger Store. Better Parking. Bigger Savings. Every Day!