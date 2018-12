The man that the Wayne County Sheriff’s department says has been impersonating officers has been identified. The Sheriff’s office says 21-year old Justice Staley of Prichard admitted to stopping a vehicle on RT. 75 using a blue light he purchased. Investigators said pretended to be a member of the Drug Enforcement Unit November 22nd. He’s on probation for an arrest in 2017 where he was found to have a large amount of crystal meth.