Russian Anti Virus Software at WVU
The Russian-based anti-virus software that is running on nearly 17-thousand computers at West Virginia University might be uninstalled and replaced. Kaspersky Lab’s anti-virus software is on a list no longer being allowed to be purchased for campus computers. Some federal offices have already removed the software out of fears that it could lead to a security compromise with the Russian government. Kaspersky software will remain on WVU computers until at least next summer.