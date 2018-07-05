Putnam Charity Gives Shoes to Kids for School

A Putnam County nonprofit wants to make sure kids have what they need when school starts. The nonprofit Putnam Shoes For Children gets its funding principally through private and corporate donations, and from events like Buffalo’s Independence Day run/walk. The Gazette-Mail said in its first year of operations, Putnam Shoes for Children collected nearly 130 pairs of shoes to give to kids attending Buffalo, Conner Street, Hometown, Hurricane Town, Poca, Rock Branch and West Teays elementary schools. Donations double last year, and they’re always welcome. School principals and counselors help the group decide which students might be in need.