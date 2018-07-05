Covenant House Reacts to Vandalism with a Temporary Closure

The Covenant House, the nonprofit organization that supports homeless, low, and no-income individuals, is temporarily closing it’s drop-in center. There has been an increase in property damage, littering and vandalism at the home. And the organization has seen an increase in people — about 15 to 20 — camping out and sleeping on the property overnight in the past couple of weeks, and that has required a big cleanup effort which the house says is a public health concern.