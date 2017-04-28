Pregnant Woman Dies of Suspected Overdoes

A pregnant woman was found dead this week of a suspected drug overdose, and investigators say there was just a small amount of the drug that was necessary to become toxic. 26-year old Jennifer Rodgers was found dead in her home on South Ruffner Road Wednesday and was six months pregnant. Eyewitness News reports Rodgers’ boyfriend said she was trying to get help and stay clean for the sake of the baby, but the addiction proved to be too powerful. Rodgers also leaves behind a young son.