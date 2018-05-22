PEIA Task Force Releases Early Findings

A task force focusing on issues surrounding the West Virginia Public Employee Insurance Agency has found accessibility, affordability and predictability are areas of concern. The Gazette-Mail reported those are the group’s findings from a series of public hearings to lawmakers. A series of hearings across the state continue through June 11. Border counties are concerned with accessibility as the closest medical specialists are often found in neighboring states, and insurance costs are reaching levels state employees can’t afford and participants want cost and coverage predictability.