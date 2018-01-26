Pedestrian Killed on the Way to Church is Identified

Police are investigating after one person was after being struck by two vehicles Wednesday night on Roxalana Road in Dunbar. It happened about about 6:40 p.m., according to WCHS TV. 86-year old Richard Pitchford was prononced dead at the scene. The first vehicle stopped, but the second did not and police are still looking for it. They think it’s a 4-door sedan, possibly a Honda or Nissan. Emergency resonders said Pitchford was walking to Roxalana Tabernacle Church at the time.