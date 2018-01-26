Safe Zone Established Around Nitro Police Dept.

If you buy something off of Craigslist and you’re a little unsure about meeting the seller to do the exhange, the Nitro police station is an option. A safe zone has been established around the police station as a place to meet for things like online transactions and child custody exchanges. The area is outside the police department at 497 First Ave. and there is a camera recording activity 24/7. The Gazette-Mail reports the idea for the safe zone came from someone through Facebook.