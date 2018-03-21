Now is the Time to File Claims for Pothole Damage

Potholes are popping up on many roads right now with the arrival of spring, and the state has money set aside to help you pay for damage to your car. The funds will pay up to the amount of your insurance deductible. They see between 750 and 1,000 claims filed each year. First, you have to file a claim for reimbursement with the West Virginia Court of Claims and attach copies of all invoices and receipts for damages your car suffered. WCHS TV reports if your claim is approved, it can take more than a year before you see your money. Claim forms are online now.