Frontier Communications Offers Reward in Vandalism Case
Frontier telecommunications says acts of vandalism disrupted service in three West Virginia cities, including interruptions to 911 centers. Frontier announced a $10,000 reward for information on the alleged theft or intentional damage to infrastructure in Hedgesville, Oceana and Fairmont this past Saturday. About 1,400 Frontier Communications workers in West Virginia and Virginia have been on strike since March 4, after their union contract expired without a new agreement.