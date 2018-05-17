New Youth Soccer Club Launches

Three local soccer clubs are merging in an effort to produce a developmental system seen in other countries and parts of the United States. The Charleston Football Club, Fury Soccer Club and the West Virginia Chaos Professional Development League Team are merging to form The Alliance: West Virginia Alliance and Fury Charleston Alliance. The new club will be the first fully developed training system in the state and also will create the largest youth travel club in the state. The Alliance will officially launch with a new logo in 2019.