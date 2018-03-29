Needle Exchange Program Remains Suspended

The idea come up that after the decision was made to suspend it, the needle exchange program at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department could be coming back next month. The Gazette-Mail reports the Health Department never intended to permanently stop it, and couldn’t put Police Chief Steve Cooper’s rules in place by the deadline of April 2. Officials talked about restarting the program the week of April 16, once it could comply with the new rules, but after an emergency meeting yesterday the program is still on hold..