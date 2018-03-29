Governor Signs Bill Limiting Opioid Prescriptions

Governor Jim Justice has signed legislation to limit opioid prescriptions that doctors can prescribe to treat acute pain. The bill limits prescriptions to supplies lasting three, four or seven days, depending on who writes them. It would also establish protocols for treating chronic pain and coordinate reporting between the state’s pharmacy board and physician licensing boards to flag excessive prescriptions. The law is effective June 7. Pain medications for chronic pain patients, long-term cancer and hospice patients, or those in a nursing home or other long-term care facility, are unaffected. West Virginia leads the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.