Natalie Tennant Receives Hawaii Missile Warning

A mistaken alert of ballistic missile attack on Hawaii caused a scare for people throughout the Hawaiian islands and a few West Virginians on a trip there. West Virginia’s former Secretary of State, Natalie Tennant and her family received the alert, and they took it very seriously and immediately began seeking shelter. Within 30 minutes, a second alert said that the missile threat alert was a false alarm and a mistake. Hawaii officials later announced the mistake was made by the wrong click of a mouse. Governor Ige promised a single person will not be able to make an error like that in the future.