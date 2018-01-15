Kenova Still Under Boil Water Advisory After Oil Leak

The Coast Guard said spill response teams recovered about 800 gallons of oil from the Big Sandy river after a partially sunken vessel leaked the oil Thursday. City of Kenova has reopened its water intake after acceptable raw water sampling, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. There’s a boil water advisory in effect until water pressure has been restored to all water lines and testing is finished. WCHS TV reports the Coast Guard, the DEP are continuing to investigate.