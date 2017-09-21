Mentally Ill Daughter Stabs Her Father in an Argument

A man found wounded in Rand Tuesday was stabbed in the back by his daughter during a family argument. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says several people called 911 reporting a man was driving a car saying he had been shot in the back. The 45-year-old man was located on Clemson Avenue and taken to a local hospital for treatment, and it turned out he had not been shot, but stabbed. Deputies say the daughter has a mental illness and has not been charged with a crime. When the investigation is finished, it will be reviewed by the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, which will make a decision about any criminal charges.