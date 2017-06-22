Mayor Wants Topless Rally to Wait

Charleston Mayor Danny Jones wants this weekend’s topless rally to be postponed. The march is scheduled within a block of where children might be participating in a street art and children’s art fair during FestivALL, and the mayor says he’s acting on behalf of others who are concerned in asking for the postponement. The group wants to raise awareness that West Virginia is a legal topless state, and had requested the city’s permission to have the march Saturday evening on Summers Street.