Marshall Building Could be Renamed

A proposal to rename a building at Marshall University that’s named after a Confederate general is gaining attention. The Herald-Dispatch reports about 30 students, faculty, staff and community members met last week to discuss the proposal made by Students for Democratic Society to rename Jenkins Hall, and the president of the group said the goal is to put more thought into who is memorialized and why. The building was named after Confederate Gen. Albert Gallatin Jenkins. Since the idea was proposed, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert created a committee to evaluate the names of every building on campus.