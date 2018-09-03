Former Superintendent Found Guilty on Corruption Charges

Former Logan County Schools Superintendent Phyllis Doty has been found guilty on all felony corruption counts during a four day trial in federal court in Charleston. After the FBI investigation and trial, Doty was found guilty of charges including wire fraud, theft, and mail fraud. Doty retired from Logan County Schools in 2016, and stole over $12,000 in electronic devices from the school system and used public funds to decorate and supply her son’s wedding. She faces up to 122 years in prison when she is sentenced on January 30, 2019.