Many Turn Out for Climate Change Rally
A march in Charleston over the weekend drew hundreds of people to Elizabeth Street in downtown Charleston, and Eyewitness News reports it was one of many across the nation Saturday. Protesters nationwide were concerned about President Trump’s rollback of environmental regulations. The EPA recently removed information about climate change from its website, and issued a statement saying the website is being updated to “reflect the approach of new leadership.” A coalition of local and national organizations sponsored the climate march and rally.