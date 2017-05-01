Online Learning is Approved

West Virginia has authorized its county school boards to offer virtual school, where students in kindergarten through high school can learn online. Under the law approved by the Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice, a county board can create a virtual instruction program and contract with online education providers starting July 1. Elementary school students from kindergarten through fifth grade won’t be allowed until the program has operated for one full school year. It allows the students to participate in school sports and other extracurricular activities as well as “blended programs” with both classroom and online learning.