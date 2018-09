A man is under arrest for firing a gun at a woman in a Raleigh County motel. James Prater is charged with attempted murder. It happened at the Patriot Motor Inn in Beaver. Police say Prater pulled out a gun and told the woman he was going to killer her. When she tried to run away, Prater fired at her, but didn’t hit her. He tried to run from the scene, but deputies caught up with him and took him into custody.