Suspended West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry pleaded not guilty Friday to charges in a sweeping federal indictment that accuses him of mail and wire fraud, witness tampering and making false statements to the FBI. The trial date for Loughry has been set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28. If convicted of all the charges, Loughry faces a sentence of up to 395 years, a fine of up to $5.5 million and supervised release period of three years.