A woman with a loaded gun was ticketed Friday morning for having it at Yeager Airport. A .38 caliber revolver loaded with five bullets was detected in the woman’s carry-on bag by a TSA officer watching the X-ray machine. The woman who had the gun drove to West Virginia for business and was ticketed to fly back home to Missouri. She told officials that she forgot that she had a loaded gun with her. Yeager Airport Police confiscated the gun.