Nitro Considers Allowing Golf Carts

More golf carts might be hitting the streets of Nitro soon. The Nitro City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would allow golf carts to travel on some city streets as long as they are registered and equipped with headlights, tail lights, and parking brakes. And the speed limit would be 25 miles per hour. There are some questions over where the golf carts would be parked. The Council will vote on the second reading of the ordinance at its next meeting.