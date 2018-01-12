Legal Tobacco Age Could Move to 21

The legal age to buy tobacco products could increase to 21, If both houses agree this session. Several senators are co-sponsoring a bill that would raise the West Virginia tobacco age from 18 to 21. The logic is, the longer you wait to start smoking, the less likely you’ll become addicted. Public health and the cost of healthcare are two factors behind the bill, and following in the footsteps of major cities that have raised the tobacco-buying age to 21. The lawmakers say West Virginia is number one in the country for tobacco usage.