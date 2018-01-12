State School Board Approves Grading System Changes

West Virginia schools are getting more flexibility when it comes to individual graduation requirements. Students also will likely see a change when it comes to their grades. The West Virginia Board of Education this week approved reducing the minimum credits required for a high school student to graduate. The change is going from 24 credits to 22.

The student grading scale is also changing. Next year, a grade between 90 to 100 will earn a student an A. For a B, students must receive scores between 80 to 89 and so on. That change gives more students a chance to earn a higher letter grade. The changes are set to take effect on July 1 .