Today is the last day of business for the Kroger store in Smithers. Employees who work there have found jobs at other Kroger locations, according to the company. Some were unable to accept a transfer, but the majority will continue to work for Kroger. The lease on the Smithers building expires Nov. 16, and the equipment has been sold to Grant’s. That company will take over the space and open a new grocery store there in early 2019.