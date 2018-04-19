Kanawha County Judge Resigns

Kanawha County Judge James Stucky is stepping down after twenty years. Stucky sent his resignation letter to the Governor this week after several weeks away from the bench due to an illness. Judge Thomas Evans has been filling in for him, and Supreme Court Justice Margaret Workman issued an order Wednesday recalling Judge David M. Pancake to preside over Stucky’s cases beginning April 23. Stucky’s resignation is effective April 30, upon acceptance by the governor. Governor Justice will also name Stucky’s permanent replacement.