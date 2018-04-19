Hepatitis A Outbreak Hits Locally

It’s not just Ashland, KY with a Hepatitis A outbreak. The disease has made its way to Kanawha and Putnam Counties too, with more than 20 cases reported since January. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the outbreak, for the most part, is occurring in people who use illicit drugs and spreads because of a lack of access to proper hygiene. The virus can live on surfaces for months and it spreads through close personal contact or food or surfaces. Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent Hepatitis A infection. There’s more at www.kchdwv.org