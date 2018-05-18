Honor Guard Needs Volunteers

The honor ceremony performed for military veterans relies on volunteers to make it happen, and one local honor guard is in need of more people willing to help out. At the Donel C. Kinnard Military Ceremony in Dunbar, the honor guard is there for every veteran funeral and has done the ceremony with as little as seven people. But in order to continue honoring their fellow veterans, they need several more volunteers to honor veterans with a 21-rifle salute, taps, and presentation of the flag. To volunteer, you must have been honorably discharged from the military. For more information, visit the honor guard’s website.