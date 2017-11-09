High Speed Chase Leads to Arrest in St. Albans

St. Albans police said a man faces multiple charges after a high speed motorcycle chase from St. Albans to Elkview. Speeds reached more than 130 mph and ended in a crash Wednesday and 37-year old Michael Shawn Alford was arrested. A St. Albans police officer tried to pull over the motorcycle as it turned east onto Kanawha Terrace from Green Valley Drive. The motorcycle kept going into South Charleston and went onto sidewalks at times, eventually hitting Interstate 64 and taking the interstate exchange onto Interstate 79 North. The passenger on the motorcycle, Sophie Samples, was injured in the crash and was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center. Alford also was taken to CAMC General and then to South Central Regional Jail.