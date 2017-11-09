Woman Gets Unclaimed Property Check for $290,000

A 90-year-old former West Virginia resident has an unclaimed property check for more than $290,000. West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue presented her with a check during a presentation at the state Capitol Wednesday. WCHS TV reports the unclaimed money comes from liquidated stocks in her late-husband’s name originally purchased from the West Virginia American Water Company and .was turned over to the unclaimed property program in 2016. This is the 12th largest check ever returned to an individual or estate from West Virginia’s unclaimed property program.