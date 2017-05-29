Hatfield and McCoy Museum Opens

The Hatfields and McCoys feud is showcased in a museum near the Kentucky-West Virginia border that just opened in time for the holiday weekend. The Hatfield McCoy Country Museum opened Friday in Williamson and the curator says exhibits include bullets fired by the warring families, a gun found at a battle site and fragments of Randolph McCoy’s cabin, destroyed by the Hatfields in an infamous 1888 New Year’s attack. The museum will house the largest collection of Hatfield and McCoy relics.