He was a coach that won over who won over 200 football games and a pair of state titles in Class AA at Winfield High School. Legendary coach Leon McCoy passed away Saturday evening at the age of 87. He coached in the 1950s and again from 1969 to 1989, and compiled a record of 213-68-1 during his time guiding the Generals. McCoy’s program set a state-record by winning 41 consecutive games in the early ’70s. He was originally from Charleston.