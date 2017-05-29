Blankenship Wants Conviction Cleared

Ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his conviction for misdemeanor conspiracy to violate federal safety standards. Blankenship recently finished a one-year prison term, and asked the top court to review his conviction, which a federal appeals court upheld in January. Blankenship says natural gas caused the explosion at the Upper Big Branch Mine, and the trial judge erred in instructing the jury and limiting cross-examination. Four investigations found worn and broken cutting equipment created a spark that ignited accumulations of coal dust and methane gas.