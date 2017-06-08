Greenbrier Prepares for This Year’s Classic

There was some concern right after historic flooding forced the cancellation of last summer’s Greenbrier Classic that the Old White TPC course in West Virginia wouldn’t even be ready for this year’s PGA Tour event. Near the 14th green, the flood surpassed by a high-water mark set in 1915 by 6 feet. There was extensive damage all over the course, but after repairs and resodding, it’s looking like the Greenbrier will be back in shape for this year’s event. The official PGA Tour FedEx Cup event will return to The Greenbrier’s Old White TPC Course on July 4 – July 10th.