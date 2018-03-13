Gayle Manchin Asks the Governor for a Veto

West Virginia Cabinet Secretary of the Education and Arts Gayle Manchin called on Gov. Jim Justice to veto a bill approved by the Legislature that would eliminate her agency. Manchin said she would even resign to remove any political pressure to save important programs for West Virginians. The bill approved by lawmakers would eliminate the Office of the Education and the Arts, including the Division of Culture and History, Public Broadcasting, Center for Professional Development, Library Commission, Division of Rehabilitation Services and Volunteer West Virginia.