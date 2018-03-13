Animal Foster Families Needed; Info Meeting Coming Up

Local animal shelters could use a little help. The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association is seeing big numbers of animals coming with litters right now with the arrival of spring. From March to October, the shelter can see about 2,000 puppies and kittens, which means they’re looking for donated supplies and foster families to give the animals a home environment while they wait on adoption. There is no cost to fostering and it doesn’t have to be a long-term commitment. KCHA will host “Foster 101 Sessions” to help inform people about fostering. They will be today (March 13) and March 21 at 5:30 p.m. and on March 24th at Noon in the Fix Charleston Lobby (located below the animal shelter).