First Juneteenth

West Virginia’s first Annual Juneteenth Celebration will be held this Monday as part of the FestivALL entertainment. The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs announced the event yesterday, which will take place in the afternoon at the Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. The office calls it a wonderful educational event that will highlight the rich the state has to offer. Juneteenth is known as Freedom Day and commemorates the 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas.