FBI still searching for Christy

The FBI is still searching for Shawn Christy, who’s accused of making threats against President Trump. His father, Craig Christy, is speaking out about a possible motive for the threats. He believes his son wanted to get his point across on a federal level after he felt he was wronged by local law enforcement officers and government officials in his hometown of MacAdoo, PA. Christy is suspected of stealing a vehicle that was found in the Nitro area earlier this month.